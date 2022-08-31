What channel is the Premier Sports Cup draw on: What teams are involved, TV details, fixture dates
Four teams advanced to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night with a further four ties this evening.
Rangers defeated Queen of the South in the live game with Giovanni van Bronckhorst making 11 changes to his starting line-up, while Aberdeen needed extra-time to get past fourth tier Annan Athletic. There were also wins for Dundee and Partick Thistle.
Hearts host Kilmarnock, Celtic travel to Ross County, Dundee United are at Livingston and Motherwell welcome Inverness CT to Fir Park this evening.
Here is all the information you need about the quarter-final draw…
When does the draw take place?
The eight teams advancing to the quarter-final will find out their opponents this evening with the draw scheduled to take place after Ross County v Celtic.
Is it on TV?
There will be live coverage of the draw on Premier Sports. The League Cup broadcaster is showing Celtic's trip to Ross County before undertaking the draw. If there is no extra-time it will likely take place between 9.35pm and 9.50pm.
Which teams are in the draw?
Aberdeen, Dundee, Partick Thistle and Rangers are the four teams already in the hat. Celtic, Hearts, Livingston and Motherwell are favourites to join them but there could be some surprise scorelines.
When will the quarter-finals be played?
The four matches are scheduled to take place between October 18-20. Three of the four ties could be shown live on Premier Sports.
The semi-final fixtures won’t be played until January with the final the following month due to the break for the World Cup in Qatar in November and December.
