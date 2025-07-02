Ewen Ferguson ready to 'give it a go' in bid to create BMW International Open history in Munich

Scot aiming to become first player to successfully defend DP World Tour title won by some big names

Ewen Ferguson is ready to “give it a go” as he bids to create history in Munich this week by becoming the first player to successfully defend the BMW International Open title.

American Paul Azinger claimed the crown in 1990 and 1992 while Thomas Bjorn matched the feat in 2000 and 2002, but no-one has managed to win it back-to-back.

Ferguson became the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie in 1999 to triumph in the event when he landed a two-shot victory 12 months ago and now he’s excited to be back at Golfclub München Eichenried as the defending champion in its 36th edition.

Defending BMW International Open champion Ewen Ferguson pictured with his caddie Stephen Neilson during the pro-am on Wednesday | BMW Group

“To win any BMW event is great and especially the International Open here in Munich as it’s a very special event,” said the 28-year-old. “It’s got so much history to it. There have been some cracking winners and Scottish winners (Sandy Lyle also triumphed in 1991) in there as well.

“And last year it was Bernhard Langer’s last event, too, so there was a lot of emotion around the crowds. To be the person that won that tournament, that was very special.”

Ferguson’s title triumph last year helped him secure a spot in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon through a mini-Order of Merit on the DP World Tour. He’s sitting 32nd in the same standings heading into this event, so needs another big week to get in the mix in the battle to be among the top five not otherwise exempt in the top 20 on Sunday night.

“Confidence is good,” insisted the three-time tour winner. “I feel good about everything. I’m working on my game. I’ve had a chance to win this year, I’ve had a top five, and I’ve been quite consistent, which has been quite satisfying.

“Even when I’ve played badly, I’ve still kind of managed to put up a decent result. So I know that when it’s going well and I get a hot putter, I’m one to give it a go. So we’ll see what happens.”

Connor Syme is making his first start as the KLM Open champion, with Calum Hill, who finished third in the Italian Open last weekend, also flying the Saltire along with Grant Forrest, Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson.

“It’s actually been a bit of a dry spell in Europe over the last couple of months, so it’s playing firm, fast, running and you’re hitting a lot less club,” observed Ferguson of a different test to last year.

“But, at the same time, that comes with trouble, too. Now you can run into that water hazard or bounce over the back of the green rather than the ball coming up soft. It’s like every week out on the DP World Tour. We’re always trying to adapt and change, just work out the course and dissect it as best as possible.”

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald played with former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale in the pro-am at Golfclub München Eichenried | BMW Group

Luke Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, is also in a field that contains LIV Golf trio Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Patrick Reed, who is in Ferguson’s group for the opening two rounds.

Donald was asked in his press conference about the possibility of Keegan Bradley being a playing captain for the US at Bethpage Black in September.