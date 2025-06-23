'This changes the story' - US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley facing tough call

Travelers Championship win means strong possibility of first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963

Keegan Bradley has admitted that he could be the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963 after climbing to a career-high seventh in the world following his dramatic win in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The 39-year-old birdied the last hole TPC River Highlands to land the title for a second time in four years, pipping Tommy Fleetwood by a shot as the Englishman’s wait for a first PGA Tour win continued following a closing bogey.

Bradley, who is set to be Luke Donald’s opposite number at Bethpage Black on Long Island in September, is now up to ninth on the US points list for the Ryder Cup and is aware that a very tough call indeed is seeming more likely than ever.

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shows off the trophy along with his wife Jillian and sons Logan and Cooper after winning the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“Listen, this changes the story a little bit,” said Bradley as he savoured his eighth PGA Tour title triumph. “I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team and we'll see.”

Bradley, a two-time Ryder Cup player, including an appearance at Gleneagles in 2014, was appointed as Zach Johnson’s successor after Tiger Woods ruled himself out for this captaincy, with speculation that he’ll lead the US instead at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

“When the PGA of America called me, and Zach Johnson was on the call, (then PGA of America CEO) Seth Waugh was the person who called me,” said Bradley, who signed off with a 68 to finish with a 15-under-par total as he pipped Fleetwood for a first prize worth $3.8 million.

“The first thing he said was ‘we want you to be the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer, which is a heavy burden’. But, you know, I'm also fortunate, if Tiger [Woods] or Phil [Mickelson] or these guys got a captaincy at my age, they would have done it the same way. I've just been lucky enough to be asked to do this at a younger age.

Keegan Bradley reacts to holing the winning putt in the Travelers Championship | Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

“To be honest with you, I never really planned on playing. I really wanted to just be the captain. I really felt strongly about that. I want to serve the guys. They asked me to do a job. I want to do it to the best of my abilities.

“Now, with the amazing vice captains that I have, and I have a better perspective of playing in the Presidents Cup and being around a lot of the guys, I feel a lot more comfortable if I went that route.

“I'm really proud of the guys that are vice captains, including Jim Furyk, one of the greatest players to play and also an incredibly great captain at the Presidents Cup.”

Fleetwood, who will almost certainly be on the European team at Bethpage Black, bogeyed both the 16th and 18th as his bid to land a maiden win on the US circuit agonisingly slipped from his grasp.

“Fair play to him,” he said of Bradley, “but still feel like from where I was, I should at least be in a playoff. So, yeah, it's a crappy way to finish.”

Asked how he’d process this disappointment, the Englishman replied: “I'm upset now, I'm angry. But, when it calms down, I’ll look at the things that I did well, look at the things that I can learn from.”