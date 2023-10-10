The stadium hosted the UEFA Cup final in 2003 between Porto and Celtic (3-2) and now is set to host the upcoming match between Scotland and Spain, here’s what we know.

“Final Copa del Rey” at the Estadio de la Cartuja. (Photo Credit: Junta de Andalucía via Wikimedia Commons)

According to talkSPORT: “Scotland are on the brink of securing Euro 2024 qualification and a win against Spain this week will secure their place at the tournament.”

They continue: “This Euro 2024 qualifier will take place on Thursday, October 12.

“Kick-off at Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla is scheduled for 7:45pm.”

The stadium, which is situated roughly three kilometres away from the city centre of Seville in Spain, has caught the attention of fans as it has welcomed many football legends over the years and has a fascinating history of its own.

Also known as Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla or Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja, the UEFA 5-star rated stadium was completed in 1999 for the World Championships in Athletics and since then has hosted many internationals and Copa del Rey finals.

With the match between Scotland and Spain just around the corner, here is an overview of this magnificent Spanish stadium including its location, seating capacity, major matches and history.

How to get to Estadio La Cartuja?

The stadium is located in north-western Sevilla around three and a half kilometres from the city’s historic centre. By foot, from the north of the centre, you can arrive in 40 minutes.

Most opt for the Cercania commuter trains which can be caught from the main Santa Justa station on line C2. Simply get off at station Estadio Olimpico which is about 15 minutes away.

This is the stadium address: Isla de la Cartuja, 41092 Sevilla.

Where to sit and seating capacity

Estadio de la Cartuja seats 57,619 people.

According to Football Stadiums: “Built in a bowl design of continuous seating, Estadio de La Cartuja has three levels, though there’s little to differentiate the bottom and middle levels.

“The upper level is separate from the other two by hospitality boxes around most of the ground.

“The upper level is also noticeable for its more steep aspect than the other levels.”

History of Estadio de la Cartuja

Estadio de la Cartuja was originally built for the 1999 World Athletics Championship. The stadium officially opened on May 5, 1999, with an international between Spain and Croatia (3-1).

Sportskeeda reports: “The stadium was included in the bid to host the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics, which ended in failure.

“The stadium remained unused after the unsuccessful bids and was used to host Davis Cup Finals and also a few musical concerts.”

Estadio la Cartuja also became a playing venue for the 2020 European Championship once San Mames from Bilbao was ruled out following restrictions in Basque Country from Covid-19.

Major matches at the stadium

Although Stadium Guide reports that football matches at Estadio de la Cartuja are currently ‘scarce’ the grounds have seen their fair share of action over the years including four international friendlies in which Spain played Argentina, China PR, Croatia and Netherlands.

On top of the Copa del Rey Finals, the stadium hosted the 2004 and 2011 Davis Cup Finals. However, in 2015, the venue was rejected as a host for the Copa del Rey Final between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao as the capacity was ‘too small’ and fans had to travel ‘long distances’ to attend the match.

The Clan Scottish Pub is close to the Estadio La Cartuja and is an apt place for Scotland supporters to get into the Scottish spirit as the team take on Spain this week.

Recommended Pub near Estadio de la Cartuja

If you are headed to Seville to show your support for Scotland this year then we recommend a trip to The Clan Scottish Pub located in Calle Adriano.