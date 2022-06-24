Held at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, in Eastbourne, the International comprises both a WTA and a ATP tournament.

The women’s tournament, in particular, features many of the most talented players on the planet – with no less than five of the top 10 players in the world stepping out on the grass court.

And the women’s doubles tournament saw Serena Williams return to tennis for the first time since last year’s Wimbledon – a return cut short in the semi finals when an injury to her partner Ons Jabeur forced the pair to withdraw.

This weekend sees both the men’s and the women’s finals – so here's everything you need to know.

When are the finals?

Both finals will take place on Saturday, June 25.

The women’s singles final is scheduled to take place at 10am, followed by the men's final at 2.30pm.

Much of the attention at Eastbourne was on Serena Williams, who played in the womens doubles competition with Ons Jabeur, before her partner's injury meant they were forced to pull out of the semi final.

Who is playing?

The semi finals are due to take place on Friday.

In the men’s competition the winner of the match between Maxime Cressy and Jack Draper will take on either Taylor Fritz or Alex de Minaur.

In the women's competition the winner of the match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Petra Kvitová will take on either Jeļena Ostapenko or Camila Giorgi.

Can I watch the finals on television?

The women’s final will be shown on the BBC, while the men’s final.

Amazon Prime has the rights for the coverage of the Eastbourne International men's competition, with subscriptions free for the first month, after which they start at £7.99 per month.

What is the prize money at Eastbourne?

Eastbourne offers total prize money of £599,002.13 in the men's tournament and £651,059.18 for the woman’s tournament.

The winner of the men’s competition will receive around £91,000 and the women’s champion around £95,000.