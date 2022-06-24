Wimbledon 2022 draw: Andy Murray avoids big guns, Emma Raducanu to face tricky Belgian, Serena Williams' first match in a year

The 35-year-old Scot has managed to avoid facing a seed and will instead take on the world No 77 from Australia. He could face big-serving American John Isner in the second round, however.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who is in Murray’s half of the draw, will face Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea.

In the women’s draw, top-ranked Brit and tenth seed Emma Raducanu will play Alison van Uytvanck (ranked 46 in the world) of Belgium, an accomplished grass-court player, while Serena Wiilliams will take on Harmony Tan of France in her first singles match for a year.

Andy Murray will be in action at Wimbledon next week.