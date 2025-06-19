Dundonald Links gearing up for Nelly Korda visit and Open Qualifying battle

Ayrshire venue ‘excited’ about women’s world No 1 paying her first visit in July

Dundonald Links is gearing up for an exciting double-header this summer, including a first visit by women’s world No 1 Nelly Korda.

The American is heading to the Ayrshire venue to make her debut in the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open on 24-27 July.

Before then, Dundonald Links will also stage a Final Qualifier for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

It is the fourth year in a row that the Women’s Scottish Open will take place on the Kyle Phillips-designed course while the Open qualifier is being held there for the third year in succession.

“Excitement has really started to build around the club as we begin preparations for the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open,” said David Ross Nicol, director of golf at Dundonald Links.

“It’s a huge responsibility for everyone here at Dundonald, but it’s such a privilege to watch the world’s best battle it out on our course. We can’t wait for the action to get underway.”

Korda’s presence will be a huge attraction in an event that is co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA.

She’ll be joined in the field by compatriot and defending champion Lauren Coughlin, as well as one of the game’s colourful characters, Charley Hull.

“The team are hard at work to ensure that the course is in immaculate condition ahead of the tournament” said Rob Wooddisse, the venue’s golf course superintendent.

“We have been very proud to receive great feedback from players and caddies in previous years, so the bar has been set high, but we’re excited by the challenge.”

Formerly owned by Loch Lomond Golf Club, Dundonald Links is now one of three golf courses within the Darwin Escapes network along with The Springs Resort & Golf Club in Oxfordshire and Kilnwick Percy Resort & Golf Club in East Yorkshire.