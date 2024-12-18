DP World Tour golfer suspended after breaking betting rules

Marco Penge has been suspened for breaching DP World Tour’s Integrity Programme | Getty Images

Englishman punished for placing bets on golf tournaments but not on himself

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marco Penge, who won the Scottish Stroke-Play Championship at Lossiemouth in 2015, has been sanctioned by the DP World Tour for breaching its Integrity Programme.

In a statement released by the DP World Tour, it was revealed that Englishman Penge, last year’s Challenge Tour No 1, had been punished for placing events on golf tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “An Independent Disciplinary Panel found that the Englishman placed bets on multiple golf events in breach of Regulation 3(a)(i)* of the Programme.

“Penge did not bet on himself or on the progress of tournaments during days when he was participating, leading the panel to find that the integrity of such events had not been compromised.

“The Disciplinary Panel ruled that Penge’s breaches merited a three month suspension with one month suspended for a period of 12 months pending further breaches of the Programme.

“The suspension took effect on 13 December 2024 and Penge can return to DP World Tour participation from 13 February 2025 onwards. He was also fined £2,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penge retained his DP World Tour card for 2025 in the final event of last season after birdieing the last hole to make the cut in the Genesis Championship in Korea.

The statement added: “The Disciplinary Panel found that Penge’s immediate admission of breach and co-operation throughout the investigation warranted mitigation reflected in the eventual sanction imposed.