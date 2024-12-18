DP World Tour golfer suspended after breaking betting rules
Marco Penge, who won the Scottish Stroke-Play Championship at Lossiemouth in 2015, has been sanctioned by the DP World Tour for breaching its Integrity Programme.
In a statement released by the DP World Tour, it was revealed that Englishman Penge, last year’s Challenge Tour No 1, had been punished for placing events on golf tournaments.
It read: “An Independent Disciplinary Panel found that the Englishman placed bets on multiple golf events in breach of Regulation 3(a)(i)* of the Programme.
“Penge did not bet on himself or on the progress of tournaments during days when he was participating, leading the panel to find that the integrity of such events had not been compromised.
“The Disciplinary Panel ruled that Penge’s breaches merited a three month suspension with one month suspended for a period of 12 months pending further breaches of the Programme.
“The suspension took effect on 13 December 2024 and Penge can return to DP World Tour participation from 13 February 2025 onwards. He was also fined £2,000.”
Penge retained his DP World Tour card for 2025 in the final event of last season after birdieing the last hole to make the cut in the Genesis Championship in Korea.
The statement added: “The Disciplinary Panel found that Penge’s immediate admission of breach and co-operation throughout the investigation warranted mitigation reflected in the eventual sanction imposed.
“The Disciplinary Panel that heard the case was Philip Evans KC (Chair), sport administrator Les Vernon and Legends Tour Member Simon Khan. The DP World Tour will make no further comment on this matter.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.