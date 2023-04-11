All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
44 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Scotland's curling world champions are an inspiration to the nation – Scotsman comment

Given the World Curling Federation lists some 70 countries among its members, the ‘roaring game’ truly is a global sport.

By Scotsman comment
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment

From Afghanistan to Bolivia, Nigeria to New Zealand, and Portugal to Mongolia, curling is to be found in some unexpected parts of the world. But, given Scotland is its spiritual home, we demand high standards of our players – and did they ever deliver at the World Men’s Curling Championships?!

Not only did Team Mouat win the gold medal, they comprehensively defeated the hosts Canada in the final, by a score of nine to three – with two ends to spare. “I just can’t really believe it happened the way it did,” skip Bruce Mouat said. “To bring a game like that in a championship final means a lot.” The team has now a complete set of World Championship medals after previously winning bronze and silver and is looking towards qualifying for the next Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026, with hopes of going one better than at the Beijing games, when they lost to Sweden in the final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The confidence that comes from beating all-comers at a world championship event should provide a significant boost to that ambition. As Scotland’s international footballers are discovering, success breeds success. Just as having a winning mentality – and maintaining it even in the depths of defeat – is vital in sport, it is also important in life if we are to achieve our aims and overcome any challenges.

So, in congratulating Scotland’s curling team, we are praising them for their sporting success, but also for the inspirational effect it can have on people all over the country.

Scotland celebrate their win over Canada at the World Championships.Scotland celebrate their win over Canada at the World Championships.
Scotland celebrate their win over Canada at the World Championships.
ScotlandScotsmanAfghanistanBruce MouatNew ZealandPortugal
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.