Not only did Team Mouat win the gold medal, they comprehensively defeated the hosts Canada in the final, by a score of nine to three – with two ends to spare. “I just can’t really believe it happened the way it did,” skip Bruce Mouat said. “To bring a game like that in a championship final means a lot.” The team has now a complete set of World Championship medals after previously winning bronze and silver and is looking towards qualifying for the next Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026, with hopes of going one better than at the Beijing games, when they lost to Sweden in the final.