From Afghanistan to Bolivia, Nigeria to New Zealand, and Portugal to Mongolia, curling is to be found in some unexpected parts of the world. But, given Scotland is its spiritual home, we demand high standards of our players – and did they ever deliver at the World Men’s Curling Championships?!
Not only did Team Mouat win the gold medal, they comprehensively defeated the hosts Canada in the final, by a score of nine to three – with two ends to spare. “I just can’t really believe it happened the way it did,” skip Bruce Mouat said. “To bring a game like that in a championship final means a lot.” The team has now a complete set of World Championship medals after previously winning bronze and silver and is looking towards qualifying for the next Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026, with hopes of going one better than at the Beijing games, when they lost to Sweden in the final.
The confidence that comes from beating all-comers at a world championship event should provide a significant boost to that ambition. As Scotland’s international footballers are discovering, success breeds success. Just as having a winning mentality – and maintaining it even in the depths of defeat – is vital in sport, it is also important in life if we are to achieve our aims and overcome any challenges.
So, in congratulating Scotland’s curling team, we are praising them for their sporting success, but also for the inspirational effect it can have on people all over the country.