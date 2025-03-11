Class act Connor Syme creates great golf image with fellow Scot
If there is indeed a golfing God - and sometimes you are left wondering if there is - then Connor Syme’s turn will come in his bid to join the long list of Scottish winners on the DP World Tour.
The Drumoig-based player has been knocking at the door since securing a card on the main tour for the first time in 2018, having finished second three times and third on three more occasions.
In a total of 176 appearances, he has clocked up an impressive 18 top-ten finishes, the latest one coming in the Joburg Open last weekend. That, of course, was won by his compatriot, Calum Hill, and what an image the pair created at the end of a play-off at Houghton Golf Club.
Though not involved in it, Syme hung around to watch his fellow Scot face South African duo Shaun Norris and Jacques Kruyswijk in the sudden-death shoot-out.
After winning at the second extra hole, Hill embraced his wife, Miranda, in a celebratory hug on the green before Syme ran on to the green and sprayed the winner with a bottle of water.
Captured by Getty Images photographer Stuart Franklin, an image of Syme up on Hill’s back is, in my opinion anyway, one of the best you will ever see.
It shows pure joy in both cases and, while Hill’s is perhaps self explanatory after he’d just landed a second DP World Tour win after producing an incredible last-round fightback, Syme’s part in it merits some attention.
No-one is more determined to be a winner on the circuit than 29-year-old, who has a brilliant work ethic and will hopefully get the reward he deserves before too long.
It became apparent from the first time I met him around a decade ago, though, that Syme is also one of those individuals who is a credit to himself in particular but also his country for the way he handles everyday matters off the course through being a class act.
That, it has to be said, applies to Scottish golfers in general, but there has always been something about Syme that has made him one of the most likeable figures I’ve come across in the game and others, I’m sure, will probably know exactly what I am trying to share about him.
When his time does indeed come, there will be lots of people out there feeling that exact same joy as he did for Hill on Sunday.
