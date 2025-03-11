Class act Connor Syme creates great golf image with fellow Scot

Drumoig-based player’s show of joy for his compatriot was mark of the man

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there is indeed a golfing God - and sometimes you are left wondering if there is - then Connor Syme’s turn will come in his bid to join the long list of Scottish winners on the DP World Tour.

The Drumoig-based player has been knocking at the door since securing a card on the main tour for the first time in 2018, having finished second three times and third on three more occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a total of 176 appearances, he has clocked up an impressive 18 top-ten finishes, the latest one coming in the Joburg Open last weekend. That, of course, was won by his compatriot, Calum Hill, and what an image the pair created at the end of a play-off at Houghton Golf Club.

Though not involved in it, Syme hung around to watch his fellow Scot face South African duo Shaun Norris and Jacques Kruyswijk in the sudden-death shoot-out.

Calum Hill is congratulated by Connor Syme after his play-off win in the Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

After winning at the second extra hole, Hill embraced his wife, Miranda, in a celebratory hug on the green before Syme ran on to the green and sprayed the winner with a bottle of water.

Captured by Getty Images photographer Stuart Franklin, an image of Syme up on Hill’s back is, in my opinion anyway, one of the best you will ever see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's best golf courses Sign up for our newsletter guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

It shows pure joy in both cases and, while Hill’s is perhaps self explanatory after he’d just landed a second DP World Tour win after producing an incredible last-round fightback, Syme’s part in it merits some attention.

No-one is more determined to be a winner on the circuit than 29-year-old, who has a brilliant work ethic and will hopefully get the reward he deserves before too long.

It became apparent from the first time I met him around a decade ago, though, that Syme is also one of those individuals who is a credit to himself in particular but also his country for the way he handles everyday matters off the course through being a class act.

That, it has to be said, applies to Scottish golfers in general, but there has always been something about Syme that has made him one of the most likeable figures I’ve come across in the game and others, I’m sure, will probably know exactly what I am trying to share about him.