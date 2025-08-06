Calum Hill looking for 'it all to click' after shaking off Scottish Open 'strop'

Scot reflects on ‘odd’ Genesis Scottish Open early exit at The Renaissance Club

Calum Hill has shaken off his Genesis Scottish Open “strop” and is hoping another home assignment in the Nexo Championship can deliver a better end product.

Hill ended the opening day in last month’s Genesis Scottish Open just one shot off the lead after carding a five-under-par 65 in the company of three-time major winner Padraig Harrington.

But, after a dramatic turnaround in fortunes, the Joburg Open champion ended up missing the cut in the $9 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club following a second-round 77.

Calum Hill pictured during last month’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“The Scottish Open was very odd,” said Hill, speaking as he prepared to be part of a 14-strong contingent in this week’s $2.75 million tournament at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

“The second day I didn’t play very well, but I wouldn’t take back a putt. The first day I putted really good and the second day I putted equally as well and every putt caught on the edge.

“Everything took a bounce and ended up on a downslope. It was just one of those where the day just gets away from you. I was having a bit of a strop.”

Hill laughed when he was asked how he gets rid of frustration. “That’s a question for Miranda,” he said of his wife, who accompanies him at most events. “I’m not sure I am very good at being self observant.

“We stayed at Renaissance and left the next day and probably vegetated Saturday and went to range Sunday because we were flying to America the next morning. Just tried to switch off.”

Helped by his second DP World Tour title triumph, the 30-year-old sits 26th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, meaning a strong finish to the season could still get him in the mix for one of ten PGA Tour cards up for grabs once again.

“It doesn’t feel far away,” he said of his game. “I feel quite positive, really. It’s been a weird year, but a few good ones have kept me up there in the rankings and there have a been a few bad ones as well. But it’s never felt awful, which I guess is positive.

Graeme Robertson forced to withdraw due to injury

“In previous times, I could go on peaks and troughs with golf but, when it’s been a trough I’d be thinking my game is nowhere close. But it’s never felt far away this time.

“There are better things in there, I just need it all to click. It would be nice to put four rounds together. I have put three together this year, which is my best effort, without one dodgy one. I’ll take four good ones here or anywhere.”