Mark Williams is the British Open defending champion. | Getty Images

The world’s greatest snooker players will be battling it out in Cheltenham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Open is set to get underway on Monday, September 23 - the fifth ranking tournament of the year.

Scottish players John Higgins, Stephen Maguire, Graeme Dott and Anthony McGill will all be in action at the event held at the Centaur Arena which is part of the Cheltenham Racecourse complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First held as a ranking tournament in 1985, it disappeared from the professional snooker schedule in 2005, before returning in the 2021/2022 season.

Mark Williams was triumphant last year, beating Mark Selby in an exciting 10-7 final, and will be back to defend his title.

Meanwhile John Higgins is looking for a fifth win to tie Steve Davis’ record of five titles.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the British Open?

The British Open is held from September 23-29 at the Centaur Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the format of the British Open?

The competition is open to all tour card holders, with 128 players entering the first round.

The draw is completely random, meaning there are no seeds and high-ranked players can meet each other at any stage.

Many of the first round matches took place Morningside Arena, Leicester between July 31 and August 1, but those involving the best known players (including the world top 16) are played in the first couple of days of the competition itself before the second round matches.

The first four rounds are the best of seven frames (first to four), with the quarter-finals the best of nine frames (first to five), the semi-finals the best of 11 frames (first to six) and the final the best of 19 frames (first to 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What first round matches have already been played in the British Open?

Here are all the completed first round matches, and the scores.

Ryan Day v Louis Heathcote - held over to main venue

Graeme Dott 4-1 Matthew Stevens

4-1 Matthew Stevens Si Jiahui 4-2 David Lilley

4-2 David Lilley Mink Nutcharut 1-4 Liam Graham

Ricky Walden 4-3 Liu Hongyu

4-3 Liu Hongyu Zak Surety 1-4 Ben Mertens

Andrew Pagett 1-4 Neil Robertson

Xiao Guodong 4-2 Huang Jiahao

4-2 Huang Jiahao Jimmy White 0-4 Chris Totten

Noppon Saengkham 4-3 Joe Perry

4-3 Joe Perry Alfie Burden 4-3 Andrew Higginson

4-3 Andrew Higginson Dean Young 3-4 Haris Tahir

Matthew Selt 3-4 Ben Woollaston

Ishpreet Singh Chadha 1-4 Jamie Clarke

Oliver Lines 4-3 Lei Peifan

4-3 Lei Peifan Sunny Akani 4-0 Daniel Womersley

4-0 Daniel Womersley Martin O'Donnell 4-1 Mitchell Mann

4-1 Mitchell Mann Mostafa Dorgham 1-4 Hossein Vafaei

Kok Leong Lim 4-1 Anthony Hamilton

4-1 Anthony Hamilton Xu Si 4-2 Ken Doherty

4-2 Ken Doherty Duane Jones 4-2 Dominic Dale

4-2 Dominic Dale David Grace 4-2 Jack Lisowski

4-2 Jack Lisowski Artemijs Zizins 3-4 Allan Taylor

Iulian Boiko 4-2 Farakh Ajaib

4-2 Farakh Ajaib Joshua Cooper 1-4 Elliot Slessor

Fan Zhengyi 2-4 Zhou Yuelong

Xing Zihao 3-4 Mark Joyce

Stuart Bingham 4-3 He Guoqiang

4-3 He Guoqiang Michael Holt 4-0 Reanne Evans

4-0 Reanne Evans Ka Wai Cheung 4-0 Kreishh Gurbaxani

4-0 Kreishh Gurbaxani Ma Hailong 4-2 Jimmy Robertson

4-2 Jimmy Robertson Simon Blackwell 4-2 Bai Yulu

4-2 Bai Yulu Joe O'Connor 2-4 Stan Moody

Jamie Jones 2-4 Yuan Sijun

Joshua Thomond 1-4 Marco Fu

Alexander Ursenbacher 1-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Wang Yuchen 2-4 Hammad Miah

Chris Wakelin 4-0 Haydon Pinhey

4-0 Haydon Pinhey Baipat Siripaporn 1-4 Wu Yize

David Gilbert 4-0 Dylan Emery

4-0 Dylan Emery Amir Sarkhosh 3-4 Ashley Carty

Robbie McGuigan 0-4 Mark Davis

Jackson Page 1-4 Robbie Williams

Ahmed Elsayed 2-4 Anton Kazakov

Scott Donaldson 2-4 Tian Pengfei

Antoni Kowalski 4-1 Daniel Wells

4-1 Daniel Wells Lyu Haotian 4-0 Anthony McGill

4-0 Anthony McGill Jiang Jun 1-4 Stephen Maguire

Liam Pullen 0-4 Long Zehuang

What’s the schedule for the first day of play at the British Open snooker?

Here’s the order of play for the first found matches on Monday, September 23

1pm start

Mark Williams v Rory Thor

Gong Chenzhi v Tom Ford

Gary Wilson v Mark Allen

Ding Junhui v Aaron Hill

2pm start

Luca Brecel v Mohamed Shebab

Ryan Day v Louis Heathcote

Robert Milkins v Judd Trump

Ross Muir v John Higgins

7pm start

Barry Hawkins v Liam Davies

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Manasawin Phetmalaikul

Bulcsu Revesz v Ali Carter

Shaun Murphy v Ian Burns

8pm start

Pang Junxu v Mark Selby

Jordan Brown v Zhang Anda

Sanderson Lam v Jak Jones

Kyren Wilson v Julien Leclercq

What’s the prize money for the 2024 British Open Snooker?

The total prize fund is just over £500,000, with the winner receiving a cheque for £100,000, the runner-up getting £45,000, the semi-finalists £20,000 and the quarter-finalists £12,000.

Getting into the last 64 gets you a £3,000 payday, the last 32 £6,000 and the last 16 £9,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player who gets the highest break in the tournament get a £5,000 bonus.

What trophy is awarded at the British Open Snooker?

In 2022 the tournament trophy was renamed the Clive Everton Trophy in tribute to the popular commentator and longtime editor of Snooker Scene magazine.

How can I watch the British Open Snooker?