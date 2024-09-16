British Open Snooker 2024: Draw, prize money, format, trophy and how to watch in the UK
The British Open is set to get underway on Monday, September 23 - the fifth ranking tournament of the year.
Scottish players John Higgins, Stephen Maguire, Graeme Dott and Anthony McGill will all be in action at the event held at the Centaur Arena which is part of the Cheltenham Racecourse complex.
First held as a ranking tournament in 1985, it disappeared from the professional snooker schedule in 2005, before returning in the 2021/2022 season.
Mark Williams was triumphant last year, beating Mark Selby in an exciting 10-7 final, and will be back to defend his title.
Meanwhile John Higgins is looking for a fifth win to tie Steve Davis’ record of five titles.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the British Open?
The British Open is held from September 23-29 at the Centaur Arena.
What is the format of the British Open?
The competition is open to all tour card holders, with 128 players entering the first round.
The draw is completely random, meaning there are no seeds and high-ranked players can meet each other at any stage.
Many of the first round matches took place Morningside Arena, Leicester between July 31 and August 1, but those involving the best known players (including the world top 16) are played in the first couple of days of the competition itself before the second round matches.
The first four rounds are the best of seven frames (first to four), with the quarter-finals the best of nine frames (first to five), the semi-finals the best of 11 frames (first to six) and the final the best of 19 frames (first to 10).
What first round matches have already been played in the British Open?
Here are all the completed first round matches, and the scores.
- Ryan Day v Louis Heathcote - held over to main venue
- Graeme Dott 4-1 Matthew Stevens
- Si Jiahui 4-2 David Lilley
- Mink Nutcharut 1-4 Liam Graham
- Ricky Walden 4-3 Liu Hongyu
- Zak Surety 1-4 Ben Mertens
- Andrew Pagett 1-4 Neil Robertson
- Xiao Guodong 4-2 Huang Jiahao
- Jimmy White 0-4 Chris Totten
- Noppon Saengkham 4-3 Joe Perry
- Alfie Burden 4-3 Andrew Higginson
- Dean Young 3-4 Haris Tahir
- Matthew Selt 3-4 Ben Woollaston
- Ishpreet Singh Chadha 1-4 Jamie Clarke
- Oliver Lines 4-3 Lei Peifan
- Sunny Akani 4-0 Daniel Womersley
- Martin O'Donnell 4-1 Mitchell Mann
- Mostafa Dorgham 1-4 Hossein Vafaei
- Kok Leong Lim 4-1 Anthony Hamilton
- Xu Si 4-2 Ken Doherty
- Duane Jones 4-2 Dominic Dale
- David Grace 4-2 Jack Lisowski
- Artemijs Zizins 3-4 Allan Taylor
- Iulian Boiko 4-2 Farakh Ajaib
- Joshua Cooper 1-4 Elliot Slessor
- Fan Zhengyi 2-4 Zhou Yuelong
- Xing Zihao 3-4 Mark Joyce
- Stuart Bingham 4-3 He Guoqiang
- Michael Holt 4-0 Reanne Evans
- Ka Wai Cheung 4-0 Kreishh Gurbaxani
- Ma Hailong 4-2 Jimmy Robertson
- Simon Blackwell 4-2 Bai Yulu
- Joe O'Connor 2-4 Stan Moody
- Jamie Jones 2-4 Yuan Sijun
- Joshua Thomond 1-4 Marco Fu
- Alexander Ursenbacher 1-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Wang Yuchen 2-4 Hammad Miah
- Chris Wakelin 4-0 Haydon Pinhey
- Baipat Siripaporn 1-4 Wu Yize
- David Gilbert 4-0 Dylan Emery
- Amir Sarkhosh 3-4 Ashley Carty
- Robbie McGuigan 0-4 Mark Davis
- Jackson Page 1-4 Robbie Williams
- Ahmed Elsayed 2-4 Anton Kazakov
- Scott Donaldson 2-4 Tian Pengfei
- Antoni Kowalski 4-1 Daniel Wells
- Lyu Haotian 4-0 Anthony McGill
- Jiang Jun 1-4 Stephen Maguire
- Liam Pullen 0-4 Long Zehuang
What’s the schedule for the first day of play at the British Open snooker?
Here’s the order of play for the first found matches on Monday, September 23
1pm start
- Mark Williams v Rory Thor
- Gong Chenzhi v Tom Ford
- Gary Wilson v Mark Allen
- Ding Junhui v Aaron Hill
2pm start
- Luca Brecel v Mohamed Shebab
- Ryan Day v Louis Heathcote
- Robert Milkins v Judd Trump
- Ross Muir v John Higgins
7pm start
- Barry Hawkins v Liam Davies
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Manasawin Phetmalaikul
- Bulcsu Revesz v Ali Carter
- Shaun Murphy v Ian Burns
8pm start
- Pang Junxu v Mark Selby
- Jordan Brown v Zhang Anda
- Sanderson Lam v Jak Jones
- Kyren Wilson v Julien Leclercq
What’s the prize money for the 2024 British Open Snooker?
The total prize fund is just over £500,000, with the winner receiving a cheque for £100,000, the runner-up getting £45,000, the semi-finalists £20,000 and the quarter-finalists £12,000.
Getting into the last 64 gets you a £3,000 payday, the last 32 £6,000 and the last 16 £9,000.
The player who gets the highest break in the tournament get a £5,000 bonus.
What trophy is awarded at the British Open Snooker?
In 2022 the tournament trophy was renamed the Clive Everton Trophy in tribute to the popular commentator and longtime editor of Snooker Scene magazine.
How can I watch the British Open Snooker?
