Martin Compston says Josh Taylor is up there with Andy Murray and Chris Hoy

Martin Compston paid tribute to Josh Taylor after the Scottish boxer’s stunning victory over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas.

By Graham Bean
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 9:21 am
Martin Compston, pictured with his wife Tianna Chanel Flynn, is a huge Josh Taylor fan. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Taylor created fight history as he was crowned undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.

He is the first British fighter to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.

Las Vegas-based Compston is a big fan of Taylor’s and the Line of Duty star had been in regular contact with the Prestonpans boxer in the build-up to the fight.

Josh Taylor defeated Jose Ramirez on points. Taylor won by unanimous decision. Picture: David Becker/Getty Images

“Martin Compston has actually messaged me a lot,” Taylor said before the fight. “He actually lives over here but he’s in Edinburgh filming something at the moment. He’s gutted he can’t be here to see the fight.”

Compston thinks Taylor should now be considered an all-time Scottish sporting great.

He tweeted: “Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Andy Murray, tell me this man doesn’t deserve his place among them and not give a f** at the same time.”

