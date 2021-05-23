Martin Compston says Josh Taylor is up there with Andy Murray and Chris Hoy

Martin Compston, pictured with his wife Tianna Chanel Flynn, is a huge Josh Taylor fan. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Taylor created fight history as he was crowned undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.

He is the first British fighter to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Las Vegas-based Compston is a big fan of Taylor’s and the Line of Duty star had been in regular contact with the Prestonpans boxer in the build-up to the fight.

Josh Taylor defeated Jose Ramirez on points. Taylor won by unanimous decision. Picture: David Becker/Getty Images

“Martin Compston has actually messaged me a lot,” Taylor said before the fight. “He actually lives over here but he’s in Edinburgh filming something at the moment. He’s gutted he can’t be here to see the fight.”

Compston thinks Taylor should now be considered an all-time Scottish sporting great.