Martin Compston says Josh Taylor is up there with Andy Murray and Chris Hoy

Taylor created fight history as he was crowned undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.
He is the first British fighter to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.
Las Vegas-based Compston is a big fan of Taylor’s and the Line of Duty star had been in regular contact with the Prestonpans boxer in the build-up to the fight.
“Martin Compston has actually messaged me a lot,” Taylor said before the fight. “He actually lives over here but he’s in Edinburgh filming something at the moment. He’s gutted he can’t be here to see the fight.”
Compston thinks Taylor should now be considered an all-time Scottish sporting great.
He tweeted: “Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Andy Murray, tell me this man doesn’t deserve his place among them and not give a f** at the same time.”