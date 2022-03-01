Josh Taylor: Scottish boxing champ hits out at ' disgusting personal attacks' and addresses Jack Catterall rematch in heartfelt message

Josh Taylor celebrates his victory over Jack Catterall. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Taylor was awarded the win on points after a split decision with the fight with Catterall going all 12 rounds.

It was a victory many viewed as controversial and the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed they would be “investigating the scoring of this contest”.

Taylor, in a lengthy and heartfelt post on social media, reiterated his view that his win was deserved from a “very close fight”.

He did, however, praise Catterall for his efforts and said he wouldn’t back down from a challenge of a rematch, but it would have to be in the welterweight division as that is where Taylor sees his future.

The 31-year-old drew the line at the horrible abuse he and his family have received since Saturday.

"I have taken a few days for some well-earnt time with my family after not seeing them for a few months," Taylor said. “I’ve had a chance to watch the fight back. First and foremost, I want to congratulate Jack Catterrall on a great fight. He rose to the occasion and fought a valiant fight. However, I believe I won a very close fight.

"Many fans believe Jack deserved the decision, and that’s fine. We both went in there and fought our guts out for 13 rounds... but the personal attacks on myself and especially my family are disgusting and uncalled for.

"My days at 140 are numbered. My future is at welterweight. Jack Catterall deserves another title shot, and as soon as possible. I've never ducked a challenge in my career, and I’d be happy to fight Jack again, but it would have to be at welterweight. Jack is a great sportsman, a helluva fighter, and deserves every bit of admiration he’s been receiving.

"I want to thank my family, my team, the fans who packed the OVO Hydro, and everyone who watched on Sky Sports, ESPN+, and around the world.

“Fighting as the undisputed champion on Scottish soil as a dream come true, but I’m only getting started. I’ll be back and better than ever, this time ready to conquer the welterweight division.”