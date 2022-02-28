Josh Taylor win over Jack Catterall to be investigated by BBBoC

Boxing authorities are planning to examine the scoring of Saturday’s super light-weight fight in Glasgow between Jack Catterall, and Scotland’s undisputed world champion Josh Taylor.

By David Oliver
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:44 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:45 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The controversial points win for the 31-year-old from Prestonpans surprised many in the sport after he was docked a point and also knocked down for the first time in his professional career at the OVO Hydro.

A split decision meant Taylor retained his belts after the 12-round bout went the distance but his successful defence of the titles he won in Las Vegas last year will now be subject of a British Boxing Board of Control investigation. General secretary Robert W. Smith confirmed the probe in a statement: “The British Board of control will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Catterall was sickened by the scoring which judged him to have won 113-112 on one judge’s scorecard, while the other two had Taylor named as winner – one by a narrow 113-112 margin and the other by a more convincing 114-111 scoreline. Chief executive of promoters Boxxer, Ben Shalom, added the match left him feeling "embarrassed" and "angry" and Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen”.

Josh Taylor (L) and Jack Catterall both celebrated at the final bell during the WBA, WBC, WBO & IBF world super-lightweight title fight at the OVO Hydro, but judges sided with the defending champion. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Prestonpans boxer was insistent he held the upper hand after the fight and revealed plans to move division and box at welterweight, which would rule out an option of a future rematch.

"I will be moving up. That was my last fight at 140 (lbs). I said that before this fight,” Taylor said.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Josh TaylorScotlandGlasgowPrestonpans
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.