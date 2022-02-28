Josh Taylor win over Jack Catterall to be investigated by BBBoC

The controversial points win for the 31-year-old from Prestonpans surprised many in the sport after he was docked a point and also knocked down for the first time in his professional career at the OVO Hydro.
A split decision meant Taylor retained his belts after the 12-round bout went the distance but his successful defence of the titles he won in Las Vegas last year will now be subject of a British Boxing Board of Control investigation. General secretary Robert W. Smith confirmed the probe in a statement: “The British Board of control will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.
Catterall was sickened by the scoring which judged him to have won 113-112 on one judge’s scorecard, while the other two had Taylor named as winner – one by a narrow 113-112 margin and the other by a more convincing 114-111 scoreline. Chief executive of promoters Boxxer, Ben Shalom, added the match left him feeling "embarrassed" and "angry" and Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen”.
The Prestonpans boxer was insistent he held the upper hand after the fight and revealed plans to move division and box at welterweight, which would rule out an option of a future rematch.
"I will be moving up. That was my last fight at 140 (lbs). I said that before this fight,” Taylor said.