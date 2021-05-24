Josh Taylor: Ken Buchanan was an inspiration and I can't wait to show him the belts

Josh Taylor celebrates after defeating Jose Ramirez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas. Picture: John Locher/AP

The 30-year-old Prestonpans fighter follows in the footsteps of Edinburgh’s Hall of Famer Buchanan in becoming only the second Scot ever to achieve such a feat – exactly 50 years after Buchanan, now 75, became undisputed world lightweight champion with success over Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles in 1971.

However, Taylor’s unanimous victory in Las Vegas over the previously undefeated Mexican-American Jose Ramirez also places him in another lofty bracket as the first British boxer to clean up any weight division in the four-belt era and, only the fifth fighter in the world to have done so.

“Ken just gave me so much inspiration to do this,” Taylor said. “I met Ken at Lochend Boxing Club and since then he’s given me little bits of advice on how to train and how to dedicate myself to sport.

Ken Buchanan was Scotland's last undisputed world champion.

“He saw me boxing a couple of times as an amateur, hitting the bags and sparring and he always said I could become world champion and I’ve proven him right. I’m just like him. I’m so proud I can go and see him now when I get back home with all the belts.

“He’s an absolute legend. See you soon, champ. What an inspiration you have been to me since I was 18 years old. I’ve done it just like you!”

Taylor said the biggest night of his life at the Virgin Hotels resort was a culmination of 15 years of relentless grafting.

Josh Taylor celebrates while holding his belts after defeating Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision in a junior welterweight title boxing bout Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Las Vegas.

“I’ve trained my whole life for this,” he said. “I’ve dedicated my whole life for this moment. I’ve dreamt of it so many times over. I’m so, so happy. I’m over the moon. I’ve got nothing but love for Ramirez.

“I thought the scorecards (114-112) were a little tight. I thought they were a lot wider than that. I wasn’t too happy with the selection of the judges, but I wasn’t going to moan. I was confident in winning this fight anyway.”

Taylor now has his sights set on a fight at either Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road.

• Our coverage of Josh Taylor’s undisputed world title fight is proudly brought to you in association with WOW Hydrate www.wowhydrate.com