Josh Taylor hits out at ‘Mickey Mouse’ WBA super-lightweight title fight in Atlanta

Taylor’s win against Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas last month saw him crowned undisputed world champion in the super-lightweight division.
The unanimous points victory over the Mexican-American saw him add Ramirez’s WBO and WBC titles to his own WBA and IBF belts.
It is only the fifth time that a boxer has held all four main world title belts simultaneously.
However, a fight on Saturday night between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios in Atlanta is being billed as a WBA super-lightweight championship contest. Both Americans are unbeaten but Taylor is unimpressed.
“Mickey Mouse title,” he tweeted. “There’s only 1 champion at Light welterweight!”
Speaking at a press conference in London on Tuesday morning, he added: “How can there be a world title fight on Saturday in this division that doesn’t include me? Whoever wins on Saturday night can’t call themselves a world champion.”