Bob MacIntyre pockets more than $1m in 'satisfying' Florida flourish

Bob MacIntyre picked up more than $1 million for what the Oban man described as a “solid two weeks on the road” in his PGA Tour double-header in Florida.
MacIntyre delivered the verdict after following a tie for 11th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill by claiming ninth spot in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
The 28-year-old signed off with a three-under-par 69 on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course at the Ponte Vedra Beach venue to finish with an eight-under total.
The effort earned MacIntyre a whopping $731,250, adding to the cheque for $451,250 he picked up the previous weekend.
“Solid two weeks on the road finished off @ThePlayers,” he wrote in a post on social media at the end of his second appearance in the PGA Tour’s flagship event.
“To be walking away from both weeks happy enough with the performance but knowing there is still loads of room for improvement is satisfying.”
The left-hander added: “Dreamed of playing these events as a kid, now getting to live the dream #keepdreaming”
MacIntyre’s top-ten finish behind Rory McIlroy after his play-off win on Monday over J.J. Spaun brought a whole host of boosts for the Genesis Scottish Open champion.
He climbed four spots to 14th in the world rankings, leapt from 43rd to 29th in FedEx Cup Standings and is now up to 12th on the European Ryder Cup points list.
MacIntyre is now en route to the Far East, where he is one of the star attractions in this week’s Porsche Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour.
He will then head to Oban for a short break before gearing up for an eagerly-anticipated first appearance in The Masters since 2022. “We will just stay patient and keep on building week to week,” he declared.
