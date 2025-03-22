Bob MacIntyre overcomes plane problem to get himself flying in Singapore

Scottish No 1 bounces back from horror finish to opening round to have leader in his sights

Bob MacIntyre has given himself a chance to be flying high heading into The Masters after a proper night’s sleep thanks to not worrying that “planes were landing in my room” led to a remarkable turnaround in the Porsche Singapore Classic.

The Oban man had been going along nicely at four under par after 11 holes in his opening round on Friday in the weather-hit DP World Tour event at Laguna National Golf Resort Club before the wheels came off over the closing stretch.

Including a missed tap in, he dropped five shots in the last seven holes to find himself sitting a lowly joint-83rd and eight shots off the overnight lead, held by English duo Marcus Armitage and Matthew Jordan.

Bob MacIntyre talks tactics with caddie Mike Burrown during the second round of the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club | Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

With the tournament having been reduced to 54 holes after Thursday’s play had been washed out, it meant MacIntyre had work to do simply to make the cut in his final event before The Masters, but he did more than just that.

On the back of a brilliant bogey-free eight-under-par 64, the 28-year-old catapulted himself up the leaderboard into a tie for 15th seven under, just four shots off the pace, held by American Dan Erickson.

With a total of 24 players covered by that margin, it will probably take the same again for MacIntyre in Sunday’s closing circuit to get the job done and land his fourth win on the circuit but, boy, did he put the spring back in his step quickly after that disappointing finish on Friday.

“Yesterday I was struggling late on,” admitted the world No 14 and highest-ranked player in this week’s field. “I think the bogey on 12 took the wind out my sails. I was running on a bit of adrenaline and doing nicely. I've been playing beautifully the last few weeks.

“Yesterday, I should have walked off there, at worst, four under par, but I've walked off one over. So it's one of those days where, (I told myself) you know what, I'm gonna go out there today and play the exact same way and just pick off a few more.

“And that's what I've done without doing anything special. I just cruised around, kept in play, driving it really well and the putter warmed up, and it was nice.”

Starting his second circuit at the tenth, MacIntyre birdied the 11th and 13th before making four gains a row around the turn before adding two more birdies at the fifth and eighth.

“It’s difficult now that we've cut the tournament to 54 holes, but Mother Nature…we can't solve that,” he added. “Obviously 18 more to go and, if I go again tomorrow and do the same as I did today, I’m gonna have a chance.”

Bob MacIntyre tees off on the 11th hole at Laguna National Golf Resort Club | Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

MacIntyre travelled to this week’s venue from Florida and, by the sounds of things, he’s found it more difficult getting a good sleep on this occasion than when making a similar marathon trip from Hawaii to Dubai earlier in the year.

“Last night was probably the best I slept since coming here. Stoddy (Iain Stoddart), my manager, had worked out that my door was needing to be shut and I didn't think the planes were landing in my room,” he said with a smile.

That door will definitely be shut again on Saturday night and MacIntyre is looking forward to seeing what lies in store in his final competitive round before heading to Augusta National for an eagerly-awaited first appearance in the season’s opening major since 2022.

“I'm here to compete at a golf tournament,” declared the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open champion of making his presence felt on the leaderboard, “and tomorrow I’ve got a chance, hopefully.”

Erickson, the world No 1370, signed for nine birdies to lead from a group that includes recent LIV Golf recruit Tom McKibbin and former St Andrews Links Trophy winner Matthew Jordan.