Bob MacIntyre on family affair at St Andrews and 'running my own race' in world rankings

New Dunhill Links champion sets out his No 1 goal heading into 2026 season

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre used an athletics analogy after being asked in the immediate aftermath of his “special” win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship about the level he feels he can get to after cementing his position in the top ten in the world.

“I always say to these boys behind you there that I honestly don't know how good I can be at golf,” he said, referring to the Scottish golf writers who cover his career on a regular basis whereas this question was asked by someone who isn’t normally on the golf beat. “I know the level I'm at just now and I know the effort that goes into it. And I know the effort, the things that I have to change that could potentially help me but also hurt me,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I'm ninth (he was at the time he spoke but is now up to eighth after his weekend win) in the world. Scottie Scheffler is miles ahead of everyone else. So he's hard to catch right now. But the biggest thing is running your own race. I'm doing all right just now in my race and, if I can just keep moving forward, then, yeah, I don't know how good I can be. But I know one thing is I'll try my best.”

Bob MacIntyre pictured with dad Dougie, sisters Gillian and Nicola, nieces Lottie and Poppy and girlfriend Shannon Hartley on the Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews after his win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship | Warren Little/Getty Images

It’s been an incredible couple of years for the Oban man, who, having jumped above Collin Morikawa, now only has Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and J.J. Spaun above him in the global standings.

MacIntyre admitted after becoming a two-time Ryder Cup winner in New York a week past Sunday that the only thing missing from his CV was a major and, with a St Andrews success under his belt as well now, that is certainly the case as he starts to turn his attention to the 2026 campaign.

Even though he suffered a disappointing early exit on his return to Augusta National in April, he’s always had a feeling that he can get in The Masters mix one day while he visited both Aronomink and Shinnecock Hills in some down time before the Ryder Cup in preparation for those venues staging the PGA Championship and US Open respectively next year. It will be a new The Open venue for him, meanwhile, at Royal Birkdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's no secret now,” said the 29-year-old, smiling. “A major championship is what I need or what I want. But, look, if I play every major for the next ten years, it's 40 chances, and I'm hoping one of them times I'm going to fall across the line and, if I do that sooner rather than later, we add to that. I know I've got the game. It's now just about piecing it all together, and, yeah, got Augusta next year, give it a go again.”

Aggressive approach to every wedge shot

MacIntyre has often talked about how he feels his wedge game has been an Achilles’ heel but, on the evidence of the three polished six-under-par 66s he carded at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews, it is definitely starting to improve while his driving continues to be imperious.

“Yeah, been working hard at it,” he admitted. “We (his team) spoke about it at Wentworth that we need to adjust what we're doing. Going to be aggressive with every wedge shot. It's difficult at times but this week, yeah, just whatever I'm doing is working. I don't know what I'm doing, but I work at it.”

In the space of 15 months, the left-hander has become the first home player since Colin Montgomerie in 1999 to win the Genesis Scottish Open and now the first home player to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship since the same player in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And a Ryder Cup in between,” he pointed out when it was suggested it didn’t get any better than that for a Scottish golfer. “It's special. I keep kind of shocking myself. I know the level that I can play and I know I can win certain golf tournaments but getting over the line and doing that is a different thing.

“It's just so special to be able to play professional golf and win such big golf tournaments that as a kid, growing up, watching these events, you dream of playing them. But you never know that you'll be lucky to get a chance. I'm just lucky to get my name on there (gazing at the huge trophy) beside a lot of special, special players. Yeah, just delighted.”

Bob MacIntyre celebrates his fourth DP World Tour win with his nieces, Lottie and Penny, at St Andrews | Warren Little/Getty Images

MacIntyre had often talked about how spending time back in Oban with his nieces, Lottie and Penny, had been so important for him, especially as he struggled initially to find his feet on the PGA Tour. It was a lovely moment, therefore, when he picked them up in his arms shortly after being presented with the trophy on Sunday.

“Yeah, for me, everything is family and friends,” he admitted, having been followed every step of the way in the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black by his mum and dad Carol and Dougie, with Dougie there on Sunday as well along with MacIntyre’s two sisters, Gillian and Nicola. “It's a small group of us and, yeah, we look after each other well. They only decided at half five last night that they were coming down and I can’t thank them enough. Just delighted for them to be here for the win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob MacIntyre’s 2026 season will end in the Bahamas

MacIntyre will now enjoy a break before returning to DP World Tour action in the two end-of-season Play-Off events - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. On the back of his fourth title triumph on the circuit, he’s up to sixth in the Race to Dubai and, though Rory McIlroy looks uncatchable, especially with an appearance in the inaugural DP World India Championship to come for him as well, the Scot’s goal will be to get as close to him as he can in the final standings.