The trophies up for granbs at the Ayr Gold Cup. | Getty Images

It’s the biggest flat race of the year in Scotland - and it’s taking place this weekend.

Horse racing fans have a three day feast of sport to look forward to at this year’s Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Festival 2024.

The centrepiece of the meet is the Ayr Gold Cup itself which was first held in 1804 at Ayr's former racecourse at Belleisle and originally was only open to horses bred and trained in Scotland.

The modern event is held at Ayr Racecourse, run over six furlongs (1,207 metres) and is open to all thoroughbreds aged three years or older.

Such is the popularity of the race it attracts many more horse than can complete in its maximum field of 25 - this year 224 horses were entered.

Due to this, many of the horses that don’t make the cut run in the Siver Cup and Bronze Cup instead - held on the same day.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s racing.

When is the Ayr Gold Cup?

The Ayr Gold Cup takes place on the final day of the festival on Saturday, starting at 3.35pm.

What other races take place at the Ayr Gold Cup Festival?

The full list of races over the three days, and the prize money up for grabs, is as follows:

Thursday, September 21 (Opening Day)

2.12pm – The British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (Class 4) £20,000

Friday, September 20 (Ladies Day)

2.03pm – The Livescore Bet Fillies’ Nursery Handicap Stakes (Class 4) £15,000

Saturday, September 21 Gold Cup Day

1.15pm – The Livescore Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Stakes (Class 2) £45,000

How much prize money is available at the Ayr Gold Cup?

The Ayr Gold Cup is worth £200,000, making it the most valuable flat race handicap in Europe.

Can I get tickets for the Ayr Gold Cup?

You can still get tickets for the Ayr Gold Cup, with day tickets starting at £33 and three day tickets from £55. There are also a multitude of hospitality tickets and packages available. Check them all out here.

Can I watch the Ayr Gold Cup on television?

The Ayr Gold Cup will be broadcast live on television?

Who are the favourites to win the Ayr Gold Cup?

The field will be confirmed on Wednesday, Sptember 18, but the current favourites are Albasheer (8/1), Rohaan (9/1), Ramazan (10/1), Wiltshire (12/1), and American Affair (12/1).