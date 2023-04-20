Scottish Grand National 2023: Start time, TV channel, who is favourite, odds and full list of runners

A field of 23 horses will contest the four-mile handicap race at the culmination of the two-day Scottish Grand National Festival. The winner of race will receive £112,540 in prize money, with the total purse standing at £200,000.

Last year’s contest was won by the Christian Williams-trained mare Win My Wings, now retired, but behind her in second was stablemate Kitty’s Light and he is back in a bid to go one better and add to the Eider Chase he won in February.

After winning the big one at Aintree last weekend, Corach Rambler’s trainer Lucinda Russell is bidding for a Grand National double with Your Own Story and Mighty Thunder, who won the race in 2021.

Kitty's Light, who is among the pre-race favourites for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr Racecourse.

“Although we don’t have a full field of 30 for this year’s Coral Scottish Grand National, we do have a fiercely competitive renewal that will once again ensure the race features prominently in the highest turnover list come year end,” said Coral’s David Stevens.

When will the Scottish Grand National start?

The biggest race in the Scottish calendar is due to begin at 3.35pm on Saturday, April 22.

How to watch the 2023 Scottish Grand National

The race will televised live on STV and ITV. Ed Chamberlain presents coverage of the day’s racing, starting at 1pm. The race will also be available to stream online on the STV Player or ITVX.

Who is the 2023 Scottish Grand National favourite

Kitty's Light is the pre-race favourite with odds of 9/2. They will face competition from Monbeg Genius - the best backed horse this week - who has won three of five career runs thus far, Lucinda Russell's Your Own Story and from the Nicky Henderson-trained Dusart, who won at the fixture last year, but will have to shoulder top-weight of 12st as a result.

Full list of runners (horse, trainer, jockey, odds)

1. Dusart, Nicky Henderson, Nico de Boinville, 14/1

2. Threeunderthrufive, Paul Nicholls, Adrian Heskin, 20/1

3. Monbeg Genius, Jonjo O’Neill, Jonjo O’Neill Jr, 5/1

4. Empire Steel, Sandy Thomson, Ryan Mania, 14/1

5. Elvis Mail, N W Alexander, Bruce Lynn, 16/1

6. Kitty’s Light, Christian Williams, Jack Tudor, 9/2

7. Malina Girl, Gavin Cromwell, Sean Flanagan, 14/1

8. Undersupervision, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Sam Twiston-Davies, 16/1

9. Ruthless Article, Rebecca Curtis, Tom Bellamy, 33/1

10. Lord Accord, Neil Mulholland, Richie McLernon, 33/1

11. Flash Collonges, Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden, 20/1

12. Cooper’s Cross, Stuart Coltherd, Sam Coltherd, 25/1

13. Cap Du Nord, Christian Williams, Nick Scholfield, 20/1

14. Flash De Touzaine, Liz Doyle, Richard Deegan, 40/1

15. Manothepeople, Fergal O’Brien, Paddy Brennan, 16/1

16. Famous Bridge, Nicky Richards, Brian Hughes, 25/1

17. Your Own Story, Lucinda Russell, Derek Fox, 8/1

18. Waitnsee, John Patrick Ryan, Danny Mullins, 50/1

19. Magna Sam, Alastair Ralph, Alex Edwards, 20/1

20. Mighty Thunder, Lucinda Russell, Patrick Wadge, 20/1

21. Flower Of Scotland, Sandy Thomson, Danny McMenamin, 12/1

22. Half Shot, Iain Jardine, Conor O’Farrell, 50/1