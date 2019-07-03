Island Games GIBRALTAR 2019 - Live Blog and updates

In just a matter of days the Western Isles Island Games Association will jet into the arena of top class international sporting combat as they compete in the prestigious NatWest International Island Games for the eighth time.

Having taken a magnificent haul of precious medals home from Gotland in 2017, all involved will be hoping to match or even improve that tally as our troupe of 35 competing athletes prepare to pack up their kit, their hopes, dreams and steely eyed looks of determination onto the chartered flight from Stornoway to Gibraltar.

Amongst the 35 competitors are four team managers who will look to juggle their team responsibilities with competing themselves. 15 will make their Island Games débuts from the squad while a number of the team are still in school.

Bookmark this blog for live results, news and reactions from the Games where the Stornoway Gazette’s own Eric Mackinnon will bring you as close to the action as you can be.