The Scottish couple Steven Glennie and Jodie Maggs as they support Andy Murray at his Sydney International quarter-final match (Photo: Judy Murray).

The couple’s comment comes after famous tennis coach and mother of Andy Murray went on the hunt for the two Scots so that she could invite them to the Sydney International quarter-final match.

Her hunt began when 34-year-old Murray won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, securing himself a place in the quarter-final of Sydney International on Thursday.

Spotting two Scots clad in Scotland’s national football shirts during the match, the tennis coach sent an appeal to find the duo to invite them to Andy’s next quarter-final match.

Posting on Twitter, Judy Murray said: “Can anyone in Sydney or Scotland identify these Scots who were at Andy’s match v Basilashvili?

"Would like to invite them to quarter final…..”

Following her callout, the tennis coach star was inundated with replies, including from people pretending to be with the couple and some pasting their heads on the screenshot in an attempt to secure free tickets.

However, the pair were almost instantly identified as Steven Glennie and Jodie Maggs, originally from Dundee.

In an interview with BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Jodie said: "We didn't realise at all yesterday. It ended up being quite a late night and didn't get home until about 01:00.

"We ended up sleeping a bit later than usual, so about 09:30 we both woke up and our phones had just blown up.

"On Instagram and Facebook everybody was tagging us and Steven's mum had created a Twitter account to reply to Judy's tweet about us. It has just been crazy - so funny."

Steven said his mum Sandra Davidson has even started chatting with Judy Murray.

"She has Facebook and Instagram and she went and made the Twitter account just to reply to Judy," he said. "She's liking it so far anyway - she's had a couple of thousand hits on her tweet so she is happy."

Steven said the couple would be happy to support "anyone Scottish who will play anywhere this side of the world" and they enjoyed seeing Andy Murray in action.

Talking about the tennis player during his quarter-final match against eighth seed David Goffin, Jodie said:"He played a really good game.

"I think it made a difference us being there and egging him on.

"You could see he was clocking us and he was giving us the eyes and he knew we were there and at the end of the game he came over and thanked us for all our support and signed our flag."

Goffin was forced to retire following an injury,however, not before Murray claimed the first set 6-2.

Despite this, the Dundonian pair could still be seen cheering in the background on camera.

Following his match which sees him into the next round, Murray joked: "If anyone wants free tickets to my matches, turn up with a Scottish flag and maybe my mum might offer a few tickets."

