It comes following 34-year-old Murray’s win against Nikoloz Basilashvili, securing himself a place in the quarter-final of Sydney International on Thursday.

Yet two other Scots caught the attention of the Scottish tennis star’s mother, Judy Murray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After spotting two Scots clad in Scotland’s national football shirts, the tennis coach sent an appeal to find the duo to invite them to Andy’s next quarter-final match.

Posting on Twitter, Judy Murray said: “Can anyone in Sydney or Scotland identify these Scots who were at Andy’s match v Basilashvili?

"Would like to invite them to quarter final…..”

Murray will play Belgium’s David Goffin in the quarter-final, a player he has beaten on all six occasions they have played each other previously. The Belgian is a former world No 7 who spent a long time inside the top 15 until recently.

Two Scottish fans Judy Murray is keen to invite to her son Andy Murray's quarter final match at Sydney International.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.