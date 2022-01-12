It comes following 34-year-old Murray’s win against Nikoloz Basilashvili, securing himself a place in the quarter-final of Sydney International on Thursday.
Yet two other Scots caught the attention of the Scottish tennis star’s mother, Judy Murray.
After spotting two Scots clad in Scotland’s national football shirts, the tennis coach sent an appeal to find the duo to invite them to Andy’s next quarter-final match.
Posting on Twitter, Judy Murray said: “Can anyone in Sydney or Scotland identify these Scots who were at Andy’s match v Basilashvili?
"Would like to invite them to quarter final…..”
Murray will play Belgium’s David Goffin in the quarter-final, a player he has beaten on all six occasions they have played each other previously. The Belgian is a former world No 7 who spent a long time inside the top 15 until recently.