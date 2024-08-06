Edinburgh runner claimed second place at Stade de France

Josh Kerr won his individual battle with Jakob Ingebrigtsen but had to settle for silver at the Paris Olympics as Cole Hocker stormed to a shock gold in the men's 1500m final.

The race had been billed as the showdown of the century between Team GB's Kerr, the world champion, and Ingebrigtsen of Norway, the reigning Olympic champion, due to the personal rivalry between the duo.

But in a remarkable finish that saw Ingebrigtsen drop to fourth to miss out on a medal altogether, it was USA runner Hocker who stole the show by powering through to claim victory in a new Olympic record time of 3.27:65 with Kerr requiring a photo finish to secure second place ahead of Yared Nuguse in third.

Despite missing out on the gold medal he coveted, Kerr was happy to claim silver and move one place higher than his bronze medal finish in Tokyo three years ago.

"I can't walk away from the championship disappointed," the Edinburgh runner told the BBC. "I said what my goals were, it was pretty obvious, but I put a performance out there that I was extremely proud of. I focused on my controllables. I ran the fastest and best tactical 1500m I've ever done in my life. When you start worrying about what everyone else does from the results, then you'll never be satisfied.

"It's not the colour of medal I want but it's working towards the right colour from bronze to silver. I just want to thank everyone who are part of my team, and family memebrs to get me in the position today to leave it all out there and that's what I did."

Kerr will now look to go one better and complete the medal set when the Olympics next takes place in Los Angeles - where Kerr currently lives and trains - in four years time.

"I'm 26-years-old, this road is not over," he added. "I really wanted it today. I didn't get it so there's going to be that part of me that's eager and ready for the next one. But I'm really proud of the way I executed today and that's going to have to be enough for just now. It makes me hungry and ready for more. I'm just glad I was able to add another tally to the medal count for Team GB."

Kerr might not have taken the title, but he did set a new national record in 3:27.79, while Nuguse clocked a personal best 3:27.80 and Ingebrigtsen finished in 3:28.24. Kerr’s GB team-mate and fellow Scot Neil Gourley came home tenth in a time of 3:30.88.

Ingebrigtsen had led from the front, setting a fast pace for the majority of the race before faltering on the back straight. “My plan was to win. It didn’t go according to plan,” he told the BBC. “But I felt very strong the first couple of laps.

“I had difficulty telling the pace because it was quite fast. But it was difficult to slow down and reduce myself a little bit.

“I saw I was starting to get a little bit of a gap and I kept on pushing but it was just 100 metres too long today. The guys behind me finishing in front of me did a great race. It’s not always easy to spend your energy wisely but I felt strong and not the result I wanted.