After 'cosmic' Masters win, what now for Rory McIlroy and 2025 majors?

Sole Scot Bob MacIntyre set for new test in 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

How do you follow that? I am referring, of course, to last month’s 89th Masters, which will go down in history as one of golf’s greatest events due to the drama that unfolded before Rory McIlroy finally claimed his Green Jacket to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

The doom merchants were out after the Northern Irishman ran up two double bogeys in the final four holes in his opening round before storming back up the leaderboard on the back of a second-round 66.

As for what happened in the final round, it is still difficult to take it all in. From two shots ahead at the start, McIlroy quickly found himself trailing Bryson DeChambeau before getting his nose in front again. Then, with one arm in that Green Jacket, he suddenly faltered and everyone feared the worst.

Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the 2025 Masters after a dramatic last day at Augusta National Golf Club last month | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Having posted ten birdies in a sensational closing 66, Justin Rose would have been a worthy winner, but McIlroy wasn’t going to be denied in his 11th attempt to complete the set of major titles. Digging deep, he eventually came out on top in a play-off to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as career grand slam winners.

“It felt cosmically the right outcome,” observed Scott Van Pelt, a leading American sports broadcaster of the season’s opening major at Augusta National. “I sat down years ago for a programme that we did for ESPN about Greg Norman not winning (when the Australian blew a six-stroke lead going into the final round as he lost out to Nick Faldo.

Rory McIlroy ‘carried a lot on his shoulders’

“And going there every year and Greg not standing on the other side of the ropes in a Green Jacket for the rest of his life just doesn't feel like it makes any damn sense to me because I just felt like he should have won that tournament because he was that kind of player and he played so well there.

“For Rory, it just felt like a sportsman who's been a great player, who's carried a lot on his shoulders for the tour with all that has gone on over the past few years. It just felt like the appropriate result was for him to be a major champion and him to be the sixth winner of the slam.”

And, boy, did the emotion pour out after trying for 11 years to achieve that feat while the win, of course, also marked the end of a frustrating drought in the majors after claiming No 3 and No 4 in quick succession in The Open and the PGA Championship in 2004.

“Sometimes in life you don't know what you're holding on to until you let it go, and that damn burst of emotion was just astounding,” added Van Pelt, speaking on a media call set up by ESPN. “To see him on his knees there in the play-off defeating an incredibly classy Justin Rose, who would have been an equally worthy champion, to see that and to see the respect and the warmth of their embrace was just remarkable.”

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose shake hands after thgeir play-off in the season’s opening major | Harry How/Getty Images

McIlroy now heads to Quail Hollow, where he’s won four times in a PGA Tour event, trying to add the 107th PGA Championship and, if he can pull that off, a calendar grand slam will definitely be in his sights, with visits to Oakmont and Royal Portrush to come in the US Open and The Open in June and July.

“I think it sets a tremendous sort of trajectory for the season,” declared Van Pelt, who will be anchoring ESPN’s coverage in North Carolina, where the action starts on Thursday. “For Rory to now go to a place where he's already won four times, it invites you to think, well, it wouldn't take a lot for us to imagine him winning a second, and then we're off to the races.

“But Augusta is always going to be a great storyline because we go there every year. So for Rory to finish it off I think just points the needle straight up in terms of people's excitement about what could be. I know there's a lot of people rooting for Bryson out there, but that was an awfully popular win. Those patrons were chanting Rory's name - and they meant it!”

Having returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion by posting a 31-under-par total to record an eight-shot success in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Houston last weekend, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is heading into next week’s event with a spring in his step again while two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas also tasted victory recently on the PGA Tour.

Career grand slam chance for Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth will also be inspired by this being his latest chance to become a career grand slam winner as well but, with a burden having been lifted from his shoulders and at a venue where he’s had so much success in the past, all eyes will be on McIlroy next week.

“I think there's a few things,” he said when asked how different it might feel for him. “I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I'm also going back to a venue that I love. It's nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and then with my history there and how well I've played at Quail.

Bob MacIntyre, who missed the cut in The Masters, is paying his first visit to Quail Hollow | Getty Images

“Yeah, it probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won't be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I've been at major championships. I'll probably be a little bit better to be around for my family, and I'll be a little more relaxed. I think overall it will be a good thing.”