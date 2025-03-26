After amateur dramatics, Scottish golfer 'excited' to join pro ranks
James Morgan, one of Scotland’s top amateurs over the past couple of years, is gearing up for a crack at Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour this year after turning professional.
The Longniddry player burst on to the national scene just under two years ago when getting his hands on the historic Tennant Cup, hosted by Glasgow Golf Club at Gailes Links and Killermont.
He then finished second to Crail’s Andrew Davidson in the 50th East of Scotland Open at Lundin before claiming another victory in the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggs Castle. Helped by a 65 at the Glasgow venue, he repeated his Cameron Corbett Vase victory last year.
Morgan has now left the amateur ranks, though, and has been playing on the Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance circuit as a professional over the past couple of months.
“Once all my amateur stuff was done at the end of last year, I decided to make the jump,” he said. “At 24, I felt like it was the right time to give the professional ranks a go and, although I will miss amateur golf, I’m excited to see how far I can go in the pro game.
“I plan on playing the Tartan Pro Tour all year with the aim of getting my Challenge Tour (now called the Hotel Planner Tour after a rebrand for this season) card.”
Secured last season by Graeme Robertson and Sam Locke, two cards will again be up for grabs on Lawrie’s Scottish-based circuit, which gets underway at Montrose Golf Links in mid-May.
“I think that is everyone’s goal playing on the Tartan Pro Tour,” added Morgan. “It’s such a great avenue for professional golfers in Scotland and one of the reasons I made the transition from am to pro.”
Morgan’s first win as a professional came on home soil as he shot a brilliant eight-under-par 60 at Longniddry to come out on top in the penultimate event of the East Alliance season.
“Yeah, I was obviously very pleased with that effort,” he admitted. “I had a couple chances to get under par early and couldn’t take advantage but it was nice to birdie five and that sort of got the ball rolling.
“From the eight, it was all a bit of a blur, to be honest. I think I birdied eight, nine, 11, 12, 14, 15 and had six 3s in a row from 11 to 16. I played really solid golf and the putter got hot on the back and was able to just build momentum hole on hole.”
