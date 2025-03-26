After amateur dramatics, Scottish golfer 'excited' to join pro ranks

Longniddry ace gearing up for crack at Tartan Pro Tour

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Morgan, one of Scotland’s top amateurs over the past couple of years, is gearing up for a crack at Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour this year after turning professional.

The Longniddry player burst on to the national scene just under two years ago when getting his hands on the historic Tennant Cup, hosted by Glasgow Golf Club at Gailes Links and Killermont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then finished second to Crail’s Andrew Davidson in the 50th East of Scotland Open at Lundin before claiming another victory in the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggs Castle. Helped by a 65 at the Glasgow venue, he repeated his Cameron Corbett Vase victory last year.

James Morgan, who has turned professional, pictured at Longniddry, his home club | Contributed

Morgan has now left the amateur ranks, though, and has been playing on the Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance circuit as a professional over the past couple of months.

“Once all my amateur stuff was done at the end of last year, I decided to make the jump,” he said. “At 24, I felt like it was the right time to give the professional ranks a go and, although I will miss amateur golf, I’m excited to see how far I can go in the pro game.

“I plan on playing the Tartan Pro Tour all year with the aim of getting my Challenge Tour (now called the Hotel Planner Tour after a rebrand for this season) card.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

Secured last season by Graeme Robertson and Sam Locke, two cards will again be up for grabs on Lawrie’s Scottish-based circuit, which gets underway at Montrose Golf Links in mid-May.

“I think that is everyone’s goal playing on the Tartan Pro Tour,” added Morgan. “It’s such a great avenue for professional golfers in Scotland and one of the reasons I made the transition from am to pro.”

James Morgan is playing on the Tartan Pro Tour this season and aiming to secure one of two Hotel Planner Tour cards up for grabs for 2026 | Contributed

Morgan’s first win as a professional came on home soil as he shot a brilliant eight-under-par 60 at Longniddry to come out on top in the penultimate event of the East Alliance season.

“Yeah, I was obviously very pleased with that effort,” he admitted. “I had a couple chances to get under par early and couldn’t take advantage but it was nice to birdie five and that sort of got the ball rolling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad