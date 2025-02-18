Scotland’s multi-billion ‘wealth creators’ face ‘unfair’ mortgage rejection

Ryan Etchells of Together | Supplied

Scotland’s self-employed workforce is sitting on nearly £5.3 billion of disposable income – but despite their growing wealth, many entrepreneurs have struggled to get a mortgage, according to new research.

Many self-employed people say being unable to prove a steady, monthly income has limited their chances of getting a home loan, according to new analysis by specialist property lender Together. Some 84 per cent of those surveyed said they felt that mortgage lending criteria is pitted against self-employed mortgage applicants.

Meanwhile, 78 per cent said their self-employment status has made it more difficult to secure a mortgage and 90 per cent felt pressured to take on extra work just to help them prove their income on paper.

Scotland has a large number of self-employed people who could be facing challenges with getting a mortgage, despite being financially successful. There are 283,700 classified as self-employed north of the border and their income levels have grown more than 35 per cent in the last 10 years.

Together is calling for a re-think of automated “one-size fits all” decisions by banks to unlock the home-owning ambitions of millions of self-employed workers, kick-starting the housing market by freeing up rental properties, as well as providing opportunities for developers.

Ryan Etchells, chief commercial officer at Together, said: “The country’s self-employed workers are crying out for lenders to support their home-owning ambitions.

“In economically tough times, lending appetites for mortgage applications considered complex dwindle to almost nothing, which we would say is unfair when it comes to the nation’s self-employed wealth creators.

