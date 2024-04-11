Last year saw council tax in most areas of Scotland rise by at least five per cent after the Scottish Government announced that the freeze enforced since 2007 had come to an end.

But First Minister Humza Yousaf announced he would reimpose the policy in his speech to the SNP conference last October and most councils have opted to keep bills at 2023/24 levels.

Only Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute have increased council tax - by 8.2 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

It means that Argyll and Bute is now the most expensive place in Scotland for council tax - with a Band D householder paying £1,627.12 - while Shetland is the most inexpensive at £1,260.61.

Here are the 11 council areas with the highest local tax bills in Scotland - and how much you’ll pay for living in a Band D property.

1 . Argyll and Bute Argyll and Bute councillors ignored the Scottish Govenment freeze and increased their council tax by a whopping 10 per cent. It means that residents - including those living in the pretty seaside town of Oban (pictured) - now have a Band D bill of £1,627.12. That's the most expensive in Scotland.

2 . Inverclyde Inverclyde Council's decision to raise coucil tax by 8.2 percent means that they now have the second highest rates in Scotland. A Band D bill in a town like Greenock (pictured) is now £1,547.01.

3 . Midlothian Last year's most expensive area for council tax has now dropped down to third. If you live in the pretty village of Roslin (pictured) - or anywhere else in Midlothian - you're paying a Band D rate of £1,514.73.