Last year saw council tax in most areas of Scotland rise by at least five per cent after the Scottish Government announced that the freeze enforced since 2007 had come to an end.

But First Minister Humza Yousaf announced he would reimpose the policy in his speech to the SNP conference last October and most councils have opted to keep bills at 2023/24 levels.

Only Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute have increased council tax - by 8.2 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

It means that Argyll and Bute is now the most expensive place in Scotland for council tax - with a Band D householder paying £1,627.12.

Meanwhile, Shetland is the most inexpensive at £1,260.61 - leading the way in the 10 cheapest areas of Scotland for council tax.

1 . Shetland Islanders living on the Shetlands pay the lowest council tax Band D rates in Scotland - just £1,260.61. Photo Sales

2 . Comhairle nan Eilean Siar The only other place in Scotland where you'll get change from £1,300 for your Band D council tax bill is Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. Those living in Stornoway (pictured) and across the council area have a Band D bill of £1,290.75. Photo Sales

3 . South Lanarkshire A South Lanarkshire resident living in a Band D property will this year have a council tax bill of £1,300.82. Photo Sales