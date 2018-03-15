Police Scotland appeal after man seriously assaulted in gang attack

Have your say

A man needed hospital treatment after he was seriously assaulted by a gang in South Lanarkshire.

The 32-year-old was walking on a footpath at Ross Place, Rutherglen, at 9.45pm on Sunday March 11, when he was approached by a group of men who attacked him.

He was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where he was treated for his injuries. He has since been released.

Police said the attackers were all wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Ronnie Douglas of Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information to contact 101.

