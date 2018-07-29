Thousands march in Inverness for Scottish Independence rally

Have your say

Thousands of Scottish independence supporters marched through Inverness yesterday as part of a series of rallies across Scotland.

Organisers, All Under One Banner, are holding a series of events around the country, with Saturday’s demonstration believed to be the largest of its type to take place in the Highlands.

Highland Council had to temporarily close several roads and streets to accommodate the marchers.

The rally came four years after Scotland voted 55 per cent to 45 per cent to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Tens of thousands of people marched through Glasgow in a similar rally in May.