Thousands expected for major Scottish independence rally in Highlands

Thousands of Scottish independence supporters are expected to march in Inverness later this month.

Pro-independence campaigners will stage what is anticipated to be one of the largest rallies of its kind in the Highlands on the 28 July.

Earlier this summer tens of thousands took part in similar events in Glasgow and Dumfries.

Highland Council has released information on temporary road and street closures in Inverness during the march.

Organisers, All Under One Banner, have urged supporters to bring “flags, banners, pipes & drums.”

This week long-serving SNP MP Angus MacNeil called for a second referendum on Scottish independence within 12 months following a crunch Westminster Brexit vote, which saw Theresa May avoid a damaging Brexit defeat in the Commons.