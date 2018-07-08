Police appeal for help identifying body found in Highlands

Police are appealing for help to identify a body found at Glen Nevis in the Highlands.

Officers were alerted to the discovery at 2pm on Saturday. It is believed the remains may have been there for some time.

Chief Inspector Alastair Garrow said: “The body was recovered in a remote location and had clearly been there for some considerable time.

“We will obviously be considering all options in terms of longer term missing people who have sadly not been found yet.

“These operations can be challenging and I would like to thank all those who assisted in recovering the body sensitively and safely.”