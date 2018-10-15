Fire breaks out at historic Highland castle

A fire has broken out at Skibo Castle near Dornoch in the Highlands

A fire has broken out at Skibo Castle, made famous for the celebrity wedding of Madonna and Guy Ritchie in 2000. Robbie Williams also celebrated his 30th birthday there.

Currently there are six appliances from the fire service at the scene in Sutherland.

It is thought that the fire started in a chimney and has affected the roof space of the historic building.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.18pm on Monday, October 15 to reports of a fire at Skibo Castle in Dornoch, Sutherland.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, where crews remain in attendance.”

There have been no reports of anyone being injured following the incident.

