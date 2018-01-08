Dream job on offer to look after wildlife on tiny island

A tiny island community is offering a dream job to a ranger who is needed to look afters its fascinating wildlife.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust is advertising the £14,250 post on the Isle of Eigg, one of the Small Isles, in the Scottish Inner Hebrides.

The island which is five miles long and three miles wide is known for its fascinating history, wildlife and vibrant community of under 100 inhabitants.

SWT bosses said this will be “a unique opportunity for an enthusiastic ranger to develop a programme of wildlife events, including guided walks and talks.”

The island had a precious connection with the outside world in 2008 as it was the world’s first community to launch an off-grid electric system powered by wind, water and solar.

The chosen candidate will have to liaise with owners, the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust and farmers on wildlife matters such as organising wildlife monitoring and a volunteer program for conservation tasks.

The ranger will also have to “prepare an annual report and other material to promote the wildlife of Eigg”.

The job spec adds: “The postholder must have strong interpersonal skills, the ability to work effectively but sensitively within a small community and will be required to be resident on the island for the duration of the contract.”

As well as having a variety of local shops, Eigg has its own brewery, Laig Bay Brewing Company.

