Police are appealing to the public for information after an attack left one lamb dead and others missing in Sutherland.

Police are appealing for information after a lamb was killed in the north of Scotland.

It is after livestock was attacked in Scourie, North West Sutherland on Friday, May 2. One one lamb was killed, with three others reported missing.

The incident took place on land near Meall Dearg, Scouriemore some time between 8am and 1pm. It is believed the missing animals were chased into the sea and drowned by either a dog, or multiple dogs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the officer at Rhiconich Police Station, or to call 101 quoting: CR/0181475/25.

Additionally, police can be contacted anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021, dog owners can be fined up to £40,000 or even sent to prison for up to 12 months. More information about livestock worrying can be found on Police Scotland’s website.

