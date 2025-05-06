Police are looking for information after a sheep was killed in the Highlands.

Police are appealing for information after a lamb was killed in the north of Scotland.

It is after livestock was attacked in Scourie, North West Sutherland on Friday, May 2. One one lamb was killed, with three others reported missing.

The incident took place on land near Meall Dearg, Scouriemore some time between 8am and 1pm. It is believed the missing animals were chased into the sea and drowned by either a dog, or multiple dogs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the officer at Rhiconich Police Station, or to call 101 quoting: CR/0181475/25.

Additionally, police can be contacted anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.