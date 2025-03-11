Livestock worrying convictions in Scotland 'appallingly low', new figures show

The figures come as lambing gets underway for many farmers.

Two people have been convicted for livestock worrying over the past year across Scotland, despite there being almost 60 charges sent to the courts, figures have revealed.

Sheep farmer and MSP Tim Eagle said those in the farming sector were being “robbed of their livelihoods” as statistics also revealed the highest fine handed out since 2021 for the crime was less than £1,000.

Sheep farmer and MSP Tim Eagle said those in the farming sector are being “robbed of their livelihoods” | Supplied

Mr Eagle said the figures, disclosed by the Scottish Government, show 57 charges were sent to the Crown Office in 2024 to this year, but only six have been prosecuted. Just two cases (4 per cent) resulted in convictions.

In 2023/24, 76 charges were sent to the Crown Office, but only six of these (8 per cent) led to people being convicted. For that year, the highest fine received for the crime was £400, but in previous years, it fell to as little as £200.

Mr Eagle said: “As someone who has been impacted by this myself, I am appalled to see such a low number of convictions for this heinous crime. In addition, the pitiful fines handed out for these incidents are a kick in the teeth for farmers who are being robbed of their livelihoods.

“If someone vandalised a car or other private property, their fine could be much higher, which is why the Scottish Government must get tougher on this growing problem.

“For the livestock, these despicable attacks lead to significant emotional issues such as losing calves or rendering the animal unable to breed in future. This also has a heart-breaking toll on farmers, who work tirelessly to breed quality sheep to the highest welfare standards and depend on their stock for income.

“The Scottish Government must strengthen existing powers to protect the livelihoods of farmers and to ensure reckless dog owners aren’t walking away without proper punishment.”

Minister Jim Fairlie, responding to a question in Parliament about the figures, said: “I am aware of the recently reported worrying that is doing the rounds and that leading up to lambing I will once again be reminding people of their obligations to understand the responsibilities they have when in the countryside with dogs.

“The worrying of livestock by dogs is completely unacceptable and is something the Scottish Government takes very seriously, recognising the distress and the serious welfare and financial implications it causes.

“That is why we supported the introduction of the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill, which came into force on November 5, 2021.”

A spokesperson from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Livestock worrying is taken seriously by the Procurator Fiscal. Prosecutorial action has been taken in 80 per cent of the cases reported since 2023."

The spokesperson said action included warnings, fiscal fines up to £500, compensation orders up to £5,000 and work orders up to 50 hours.