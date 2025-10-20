South Uist crash: Police search for passenger missing after car crash
Police are searching for a car passenger who went missing after the vehicle was involved in a crash.
Iain MacDonald , 58, was reported missing from the Daliburgh area of South Uist at around 4.30pm on Sunday .
He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with white short hair and facial hair and when last seen was wearing a green body warmer, red checked shirt, black trousers and dark coloured boots.
Police are keen to check Mr MacDonald is safe and well following the crash.
Sergeant Fiona Murray said: "We are appealing to anyone who has seen Iain, or has any information regarding where he may be, to come forward and speak to officers.
"We understand Iain was the passenger of a car that was involved in a one-vehicle crash prior to going missing, so we are keen to trace him to ensure he is safe and well."
Police Scotland can be contacted on on 101, quoting incident number 1950 of October 19 .
