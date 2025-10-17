Aberdeen crime: Police officer taken to hospital after assault near Pittodrie stadium
A police officer has been taken to hospital after a late night assault in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to ‘assist partners’ at a property on Park Road near Pittodrie Stadium at around 10.10pm on Thursday.
There was a police assault on the scene and the officer was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their condition is currently unknown.
A 27-year-old man will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the assault.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.10pm on Thursday, October 16, police were called to assist partners at a property in the Pittodrie area of Aberdeen.
“A 27-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a police assault, which took place at the scene.
“The officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”
Taser used during Aberdeen incident
It is also understood that a taser was in use at the scene.
A police statement read: “A Taser was discharged during this incident.
“As is part of standard procedure, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”