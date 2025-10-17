The officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer has been taken to hospital after a late night assault in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to ‘assist partners’ at a property on Park Road near Pittodrie Stadium at around 10.10pm on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a police assault on the scene and the officer was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their condition is currently unknown.

A 27-year-old man will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the assault.

Emergency services attended the scene. | Adobe

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.10pm on Thursday, October 16, police were called to assist partners at a property in the Pittodrie area of Aberdeen.

“A 27-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a police assault, which took place at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Taser used during Aberdeen incident

It is also understood that a taser was in use at the scene.

A police statement read: “A Taser was discharged during this incident.