Skye Community Cinema won the Engholm Prize for Film Society of the Year, the highest recognition in UK community cinema. | Cinema For All / Owen Richards

Skye Community Cinema took home the night’s top prize, with Borscht Film Club and Ayr Film Society also recognised.

A community cinema in Skye has become the first Scottish venue to win a prestigious national film prize in almost 30 years.

Skye Community Cinema has been awarded the Engholm Prize for Film Society of the Year, the highest recognition in UK community cinema.

The Skye cinema beat more than 1,600 venues and film clubs around the UK to win the award, becoming the first Highlands location to be honoured in 48 years.

Founded four years ago by Lena Vurma and Thor Klein, Skye Community Cinema has been recognised for its volunteer-led efforts to foster community through film.

Vurma said: “We're thrilled to have been chosen out of 1,600 incredible community cinemas and film clubs across the UK. It's an immense honour to be the first Scottish group to win this award since 1997.”

Run by Cinema For All, the 55th Film Society of the Year Awards was held in Sheffield on Saturday, September 20, also celebrating 100 years of community cinema in the UK.

Borscht Film Club and Ayr Film Society also recognised during 2025 awards

In addition to the Engholm Prize, there were two additional Scottish winners on the night.

Serving both Edinburgh and Glasgow, Borscht Film Club - a community cinema dedicated to Polish films - received the Single Event Award for their screening of Kill It and Leave This Town by Mariusz Wilczyński at Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre in Glasgow. The group was also commended for their programming, and recognised in the Emerging Community Cinema category.

Finally, Ayr Film Society took home the Legacy Award for Programming.

The event comes ahead of the nationwide Festival of Community Cinema, which will take place from October 1 to December 31, showcasing films from 1924 up to 2025.