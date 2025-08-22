Previous Sofar Sounds lineups including Billie Eilish, Hozier and Wolf Alice.

A ‘remote and one-off experience’ with limited tickets is coming to the Highlands - with attendees only finding out the exact location on the day of the concert.

The top-secret gig will take place in the Scottish Highlands in early September for a select crowd of fewer than 100 people.

O2 is partnering with Sofar Sounds to host the free, intimate gig in one of the UK’s “most remote and scenic locations”.

The event is entirely free for attendees and, in a twist on typical gigs, the exact location and artists performing will be revealed on the day as a surprise.

Music fans have been told to expect a range of up-and-coming and established artists to play, with four artists playing 30-minute sets. Previous Sofar Sounds lineups have included Billie Eilish, Hozier and Wolf Alice.

The gig’s location is unknown until the day. Pictured is Cuillin Hills, Isle of Skye, in the Highlands. | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Warren Webster, chief executive of Sofar Sounds, said: "Sofar is committed to creating spaces for music, arts and culture around the world.

“Partnering with O2 to bring emerging artists to the Scottish Highlands is a groundbreaking opportunity, and we're delighted to work with the O2 team to deliver an unforgettable experience."

How do I get tickets?

People who are O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers can win a pair of tickets to the gig by entering their Priority ballot from now until 25th August via the Priority app.

The Priority app is free to download on the app store and can be accessed by those with an O2 number or Virgin Media broadband account.

Those unable to attend the Highlands-based gig in person will still have the chance to get involved. Those in London will be able to watch the gig live streamed at The Outernet on Tottenham Court Road all powered by the O2 network.

Alternatively, music fans can tune in to enjoy the performances on Sofar Sounds’ YouTube channel, via the Priority app.

Where is the Highlands gig taking place?

The location of the gig is announced on the same day.

All that is currently known about the location is that it is in the Highlands.

Sofar Sounds is known for transforming everyday spaces, from rooftops to art galleries and turning them into captivating, intimate venues for secret live performances.

Its latest gig will be the very first time that a Sofar Sounds show has been held in the Highlands.

When is the Highlands gig?

The concert is on Thursday, September 4. It will begin at 5pm until 8pm.

How much are tickets for the top-secret concert?

Tickets are completely free!

Why is the gig happening?

The one-off event, developed in partnership with MGOMD and VCCP, follows O2’s latest mobile coverage upgrade in Scotland.

This has extended 4G and 5G connectivity to over 13,000 additional postcodes, including some of the country’s most isolated areas in the Scottish Highlands.

It also celebrates the company’s major investment in rural Scotland with over £700 million spent this year alone.

