He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.

A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man in Inverness.

The incident happened around 11.20pm on Sunday, September 14, on Madras Street.

A 21-year-old man was found seriously injured on Telford Street and taken to hospital. At the time, it was reported the man was in a critical condition.

The man remains in hospital and his condition is now described as stable.

On Monday, several streets in the area were cordoned off. Officers spent hours patrolling the scene as investigations took place.

Detectives thank community for ‘continued support’ during investigation

Detective Inspector Caroline MacKay said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to the local community for their continued support and engagement during this investigation.”