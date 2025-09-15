Officers remain on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is in ‘critical condition’ after a stabbing on an Inverness street.

Police were called to the serious assault, which is understood to have been a stabbing, on Telford Street at around 11.35pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital and his condition is being described as ‘critical’.

Several streets in the area have been cordoned off and officers remain in the area.

A cordon is also in place outside the takeaway Mr Chips. | What's Happening Inverness

Police remain in the area. | What's Happening Inverness

Enquiries remain ‘ongoing’ into Inverness stabbing

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.35pm on Sunday, 14 September, 2025, we received a report of a serious assault in the area of Telford Street, Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police remain in the area and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing."