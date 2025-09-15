Inverness crime: Man, 21, in ‘critical condition’ after stabbing on Inverness street
A man is in ‘critical condition’ after a stabbing on an Inverness street.
Police were called to the serious assault, which is understood to have been a stabbing, on Telford Street at around 11.35pm on Sunday.
A 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital and his condition is being described as ‘critical’.
Several streets in the area have been cordoned off and officers remain in the area.
Enquiries remain ‘ongoing’ into Inverness stabbing
A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.35pm on Sunday, 14 September, 2025, we received a report of a serious assault in the area of Telford Street, Inverness.
“Officers attended and a 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.
"Police remain in the area and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing."
