Inverness fire: Police appeal for information after flat door set on fire
Police in Inverness are appealing to the public for information after a flat door was set on fire.
The incident took place in the Hilton area of the city on Saturday, May 3. Police were called to the property on Leyton Drive at around 11.50pm that evening.
No one was injured as a result of the fire and Police have asked that anyone who has any information or footage of the fire come forward.
Detective Constable Chris Macaulay said: “Luckily the fire was extinguished quickly and no-one was injured, however the consequences of this reckless act could have been much more serious.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish more information, and I would urge anyone who was in the Leyton Drive area around the time of the fire, who witnessed anything suspicious to please contact us.
“I would also ask anyone with personal footage or drivers with dashcam from the area to review their recordings and get in touch if it holds anything that could be relevant.”
Anyone who has any information should contact the Police on 101, quoting incident number 0158 of May 4. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
