Police are appealing for information.

Police Scotland are appealing for information following a fire in Inverness on Saturday.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Inverness are appealing to the public for information after a flat door was set on fire.

The incident took place in the Hilton area of the city on Saturday, May 3. Police were called to the property on Leyton Drive at around 11.50pm that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one was injured as a result of the fire and Police have asked that anyone who has any information or footage of the fire come forward.

Detective Constable Chris Macaulay said: “Luckily the fire was extinguished quickly and no-one was injured, however the consequences of this reckless act could have been much more serious.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish more information, and I would urge anyone who was in the Leyton Drive area around the time of the fire, who witnessed anything suspicious to please contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with personal footage or drivers with dashcam from the area to review their recordings and get in touch if it holds anything that could be relevant.”