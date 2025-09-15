Highland crime: Police hunt culprit after cat shot with pellet gun in Nairn residential area

It is believed the cat was shot at a time between midday and 10pm.

An appeal has been launched after a cat was shot with a pellet in the Highlands.

Officers are appealing for information that may help identify the person responsible for the incident that happened in Nairn between 12pm and 10pm on Friday, September 12.

Although the exact location is unknown, police say they believed it happened around the Lodgehill area of Nairn.

The condition of the cat is unknown.

The incident happened on Friday.placeholder image
The incident happened on Friday. | Google

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and to quote PS-20250913-1224.

