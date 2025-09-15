Highland crime: Police hunt culprit after cat shot with pellet gun in Nairn residential area
An appeal has been launched after a cat was shot with a pellet in the Highlands.
Officers are appealing for information that may help identify the person responsible for the incident that happened in Nairn between 12pm and 10pm on Friday, September 12.
Although the exact location is unknown, police say they believed it happened around the Lodgehill area of Nairn.
The condition of the cat is unknown.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and to quote PS-20250913-1224.