‘Vicious’ Glasgow bar attack leaves man hospitalised

CCTV images have been released by police after a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

The attack took place on Saturday, 25 February at 9pm in MacConnell’s bar in Hope Street.

The assault took place at MacConnell's in Hope Street. Picture: Google Maps

A 22-year-old was socialising with friends at the bar when he was assaulted by another man. He was left requiring hospital treatment for his injuries and is said to be in a “state of shock”.

Detectives are keen to speak to the man in the images released as they believe he may have information that will assist them with their ongoing investigation.

The man is described as white, 20-30 years of age, medium to heavy build, short brown hair and a brown beard. He is shown in the image wearing a light grey coloured top with small reflective markings on the left chest area and on the lower back. He was also wearing light or grey coloured trousers and light coloured trainers.

Detective Constable Paul Houston from Stewart Street Police Office said: “A young man has been left in a state of shock having been assaulted whilst on a night out with friends.

“This was a vicious assault that took place in Glasgow City Centre. MacConnell’s bar was busy at the time and I am appealing for his identification to assist with the ongoing investigation”.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the images, or who has information that may assist the enquiry to contact Stewart Street Police Office through 101. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”