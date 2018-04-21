Three people injured during ‘brawl’ in Bishopbriggs

A woman and two teenagers were taken to hospital on Friday night after fight in an East Dunbartonshire street.

The incident happened in Graham Terrace, Bishopbriggs at around 9.40pm.

Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

The three victims, a 41-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men, were taken to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.40pm on April 20, police were called to reports of an altercation which took place in Graham Terrace.

“A 41-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

“Two men, aged 27 and 28, and a woman, 43, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”