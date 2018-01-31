Three in hospital after suspected MDMA overdose at Glasgow gig

Police are investigating whether three people taken to hospital following a gig in Glasgow had taken MDMA.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the O2 Academy on Eglinton Street at around 11pm on Tuesday after a 20-year-old man became unwell inside.

While emergency services were there a boy and girl, both aged 16, also became ill at the venue, where Steve Aoki was playing.

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson warns of post-Brexit ‘culture war’ in Vogue

All three were taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where the 20-year-old and the teenage boy are in a stable condition but giving cause for concern, according to medical staff.

The girl is in a stable condition.

READ MORE;: Transfer deadline day: Rangers knock back latest Morelos bid

Police are investigating whether they had taken drugs.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish circumstances surrounding each person taking unwell. One line of inquiry is that each may have taken a type of MDMA, but this has still to be confirmed.

“None of those involved are known to each other.”

They urged anyone who was at the event and who feels unwell after “possibly taking illegal drugs” to seek medical attention as soon as possible.